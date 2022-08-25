Poteau was the only LeFlore County area team to make the top 10 in its class in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released on Monday.Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through Aug. 22. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.Class 6A Division ISchool Total Points1. Jenks (5) 412. Bixby (3) 323. Union (1) 294. Owasso 185. Broken Arrow 6Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Moore 2. Norman 1. Norman North 1.Class 6A Division IISchool Total Points1. Stillwater (2) 322. B.T. Washington (5) 303. Choctaw 264. Deer Creek-Edmond (1) 215. Sand Springs 8Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 1. Tahlequah 1. Muskogee 1Class 5ASchool Total Points1. Carl Albert (3) 722. McAlester (4) 653. Collinsville (1) 514. McGuinness 435. Del City 416. Coweta 357. Lawton Mac 278. Guthrie 269. Ardmore 2310. Midwest City 18Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 10. Grove 9. Pryor 7. Noble 4. Piedmont 4. Bishop Kelley 3. Duncan 2.Class 4ASchool Total Points1. Tuttle (4) 692. Clinton (2) 623. Poteau 574. Cushing (1) 565. Wagoner (1) 546. Blanchard 387. Bethany 268. Hilldale 259. Broken Bow 1510. Elk City 14Others receiving votes: Weatherford 8. Ada 7. Newcastle 4. Oologah-Talala 3. Fort Gibson 2.Class 3ASchool Total Points1. Lincoln Christian (3) 752. Heritage Hall (1) 643. Verdigris (2) 634. Holland Hall (2) 595. (tie) Metro Christian, Perkins-Tryon 287. (tie) Cascia Hall, Plainview 249. Seminole 2010. Berryhill 18Others receiving votes: Bristow 9. Kingfisher 9. Marlow 8. Stigler 6. Pauls Valley 2. Locust Grove 1. Anadarko 1. Sulphur 1.Class 2ASchool Total Points1. Washington (6) 682. Beggs 493. Victory Christian 464. Vian (1) 435. Rejoice Christian School 416. Eufaula 397. Crossings Christian Academy 298. (tie) Oklahoma Christian, Pawhuska 2210. Millwood 9Others receiving votes: Community Christian 4. Vinita 3. Kingston 3. Idabel 2. Jones 2. Kiefer 2. Prague 1.Class 1ASchool Total Points1. Cashion (3) 622. Ringling (2) 583. (tie) Gore (2), Fairview 525. Tonkawa 406. Woodland 307. Hinton 208. Hominy 199. Colcord 1210. Mangum 9Others receiving votes: Stroud 8. Mooreland 6. Wewoka 5. Snyder 4. Allen 3. Pawnee 2. Minco 2. Wynnewood 1.Class BSchool Total Points1. Laverne (5) 332. Shattuck (1) 173. Seiling 144. Dewar 135. Balko-Forgan (1) 9Others receiving votes: Davenport 9. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 7. Wetumka 2. Velma-Alma 1.Class CSchool Total Points1. Timberlake (7) 352. Tipton 243. (tie) Tyrone, Waynoka 155. Maud 5Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 4. Buffalo 4. Sasakwa 3.
Poteau third in Class 4A preseason AP poll
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
