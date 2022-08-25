Poteau was the only LeFlore County area team to make the top 10 in its class in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released on Monday.
Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through Aug. 22. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School                                  Total Points
1. Jenks (5)                           41
2. Bixby (3)                           32
3. Union (1)                           29
4. Owasso                              18
5. Broken Arrow                       6 
Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Moore 2. Norman 1. Norman North 1.
Class 6A Division II
School                                  Total Points
1. Stillwater (2)                      32
2. B.T. Washington (5)             30
3. Choctaw                             26
4. Deer Creek-Edmond (1)       21
5. Sand Springs                        8
Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 1. Tahlequah 1. Muskogee 1
Class 5A
School                                  Total Points
1. Carl Albert (3)                     72
2. McAlester (4)                      65
3. Collinsville (1)                    51
4. McGuinness                        43
5. Del City                             41
6. Coweta                              35
7. Lawton Mac                       27
8. Guthrie                             26
9. Ardmore                           23
10. Midwest City                   18
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 10. Grove 9. Pryor 7. Noble 4. Piedmont 4. Bishop Kelley 3. Duncan 2.
Class 4A
School                                  Total Points
1. Tuttle (4)                          69
2. Clinton (2)                        62
3. Poteau                            57
4. Cushing (1)                       56
5. Wagoner (1)                      54
6. Blanchard                         38
7. Bethany                           26
8. Hilldale                            25
9. Broken Bow                      15
10. Elk City                          14
Others receiving votes: Weatherford 8. Ada 7. Newcastle 4. Oologah-Talala 3. Fort Gibson 2.
Class 3A
School                                  Total Points
1. Lincoln Christian (3)            75
2. Heritage Hall (1)                 64
3. Verdigris (2)                       63
4. Holland Hall (2)                  59
5. (tie) Metro Christian, Perkins-Tryon 28
7. (tie) Cascia Hall, Plainview  24
9. Seminole                           20
10. Berryhill                          18
Others receiving votes: Bristow 9. Kingfisher 9. Marlow 8. Stigler 6. Pauls Valley 2. Locust Grove 1. Anadarko 1. Sulphur 1. 
Class 2A
School                                  Total Points
1. Washington (6)                      68
2. Beggs                                   49
3. Victory Christian                    46
4. Vian (1)                                43
5. Rejoice Christian School         41
6. Eufaula                                39
7. Crossings Christian Academy 29
8. (tie) Oklahoma Christian, Pawhuska 22
10. Millwood                            9
Others receiving votes: Community Christian 4. Vinita 3. Kingston 3. Idabel 2. Jones 2. Kiefer 2. Prague 1.
Class 1A
School                                  Total Points
1. Cashion (3)                         62
2. Ringling (2)                        58
3. (tie) Gore (2), Fairview        52
5. Tonkawa                             40
6. Woodland                            30
7. Hinton                              20
8. Hominy                              19
9. Colcord                             12
10. Mangum                              9
Others receiving votes: Stroud 8. Mooreland 6. Wewoka 5. Snyder 4. Allen 3. Pawnee 2. Minco 2. Wynnewood 1.
Class B
School                                  Total Points
1. Laverne (5)                         33
2. Shattuck (1)                        17
3. Seiling                                14
4. Dewar                                13
5. Balko-Forgan (1)                  9 
Others receiving votes: Davenport 9. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 7. Wetumka 2. Velma-Alma 1.
Class C
School                                  Total Points
1. Timberlake (7)                      35
2. Tipton                                  24
3. (tie) Tyrone, Waynoka           15
5. Maud                                    5 
Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 4. Buffalo 4. Sasakwa 3.

Tags

Recommended for you