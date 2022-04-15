Poteau track earns big wins while girls get fourth, boys ninth at Pointer Relays
Poteau’s girls track and field team placed fourth while the boys took ninth against stiff competition at the Pointer Relays in Van Buren, Ark., on Thursday.
On the girls side, Poteau won the 4x100-meter relay in 50.9 seconds and the 4x200-meter relay in 1:48.55.
Brooklyn Garner and Emery Lomon earned the top two spots in the 200-meter dash, with Garner winning in 26.39 seconds and Lomon finishing in 27.64 seconds.
Poteau was second in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:32.39 and third in the 4x800-mter relay in 11:05.58.
Gracyn Soehlman was fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:42. Camryn Zink was eighth in 2:55.5
Savannah Bryan was fifth in the long jump at 14-6.75.
Ashly Johnson was sixth in the mile run in 5:57, followed by Alexis Pickle in seventh in 6:03.
Johnson was eighth in the two-mile run in 13:01, and Pickle was ninth in 13.14.
Chyanne Brickell was seventh in the shotput at 28-11 and fourth in discus at 95-2.
Poteau's girls had 83 points, 24 away from third-place Van Buren. Russellville won with 139 points.
On the boys side, Poteau won the 4x200-meter relay in 1:34.51, beating Rogers Heritage by 0.28 seconds.
Will Restine was second in the discus at 113-8. Jacob Smith was eighth at 107-8. Smith was ninth in shotput at 38-10.5.
Stihl Snyder was ninth in the mile run in 4:43.81, two seconds away from girls head coach Matt Aguero’s school record. Snyder was 10th in the two-mile run in 10:45.
Poteau was fifth in the 4x100-meter relay in 45.47 seconds.
Dax Collins was seventh in the 100-meter dash in 11.56 seconds. Rylan Waddell was ninth in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.18 seconds.
Tyler Baker was eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:10.
Poteau's boys had 29 points, 15 away from eighth-place Alma.
Poteau will next compete at the Broken Bow meet on Thursday.
