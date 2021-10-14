Poteau's football team continued its cruise through District 4A-4 play with a road win after leading 40-0 at halftime. Arkoma was victorious on homecoming night, finishing Cave Springs by halftime. Spiro led 50-7 at halftime before gliding to a road win with Alan McKeefry throwing six touchdown passes.
Below are the Week 7 scores.
Poteau 40, Stilwell 6
Spiro 64, Heavener 30
Arkoma 54, Cave Springs 6
Warner 55, Talihina 0
Vian 37, Pocola 0
Cascia Hall 49, Panama 7
Summit Christian 34, Keota 26
Records
Poteau 6-1 (4-0 District 4A-4)
Spiro 5-2 (2-2 District 2A-5)
Arkoma 6-1 (1-1 District B-6)
Pocola 4-3 (2-2 District 2A-5)
Talihina 3-3 (2-2 District A-8)
Panama 2-5 (1-3 District 2A-5)
Keota 4-3 (1-1 District B-6)
Heavener 0-7 (0-4 District B-6)