Spiro kickoff tackle of Riddley

Spiro's Garon Dedmon (33), Brycen Graham (2) and Jordan Johnson (26) team up to tackle Heavener's P.J. Riddley (8) on a kickoff return during the Bulldogs' win on Thursday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Poteau's football team continued its cruise through District 4A-4 play with a road win after leading 40-0 at halftime. Arkoma was victorious on homecoming night, finishing Cave Springs by halftime. Spiro led 50-7 at halftime before gliding to a road win with Alan McKeefry throwing six touchdown passes.

Below are the Week 7 scores.

Poteau 40, Stilwell 6

Spiro 64, Heavener 30

Arkoma 54, Cave Springs 6

Warner 55, Talihina 0

Vian 37, Pocola 0

Cascia Hall 49, Panama 7

Summit Christian 34, Keota 26

Records

Poteau 6-1 (4-0 District 4A-4)

Spiro 5-2 (2-2 District 2A-5)

Arkoma 6-1 (1-1 District B-6)

Pocola 4-3 (2-2 District 2A-5)

Talihina 3-3 (2-2 District A-8)

Panama 2-5 (1-3 District 2A-5)

Keota 4-3 (1-1 District B-6)

Heavener 0-7 (0-4 District B-6)

Tags

Recommended for you