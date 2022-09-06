Poteau overcame errors and rallied in the sixth, scoring the go-ahead run on a single by Kennedy Cox, to hang on in the District 4A-8 race. Maggie Wheat had a three-run home run, and Emma Hackler threw nine strikeouts.
Poteau (12-4, 7-2 district) remains a game behind Broken Bow (9-6, 8-1 district) and will return to Broken Bow on Wednesday to complete a game that was suspended on Thursday due to thunderstorms.
Pocola (21-1, 11-1 District 2A-6) won a district game with a three-run home run by Allyssa Parker. Howe (18-7, District 2A-6) also scored big in a district win. Red Oak (13-4), the fifth-ranked team in Class A, ended the 11-game winning streak of Wister (13-7), the 15th-ranked Class A team, with a four-inning two-hitter by Hayden White and home runs by Kaylee Cannon and Allie Tovar.
Pocola 15, Chouteau-Mazie 1
Sequoyah Tahlequah 2, Spiro 1
Buffalo Valley 11. Hartshorne 0
Rattan 8, Buffalo Valley 0