Poteau overcame errors and rallied in the sixth, scoring the go-ahead run on a single by Kennedy Cox, to hang on in the District 4A-8 race. Maggie Wheat had a three-run home run, and Emma Hackler threw nine strikeouts.

Poteau (12-4, 7-2 district) remains a game behind Broken Bow (9-6, 8-1 district) and will return to Broken Bow on Wednesday to complete a game that was suspended on Thursday due to thunderstorms.

Tags

Recommended for you