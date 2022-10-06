Poteau's softball team finished its Class 4A regional playoff 2-2, beating Berryhill 6-2 before losing the regional final 6-1 to host Hilldale on Thursday.

Against Berryhill, Parker Patterson homered, walked and drove in two runs. Emma Hackler threw six strikeouts while allowing four hits and two walks in the full seven innings. Poteau (24-15) scored three runs each in the third and fourth innings.

