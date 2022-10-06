Poteau's softball team finished its Class 4A regional playoff 2-2, beating Berryhill 6-2 before losing the regional final 6-1 to host Hilldale on Thursday.
Against Berryhill, Parker Patterson homered, walked and drove in two runs. Emma Hackler threw six strikeouts while allowing four hits and two walks in the full seven innings. Poteau (24-15) scored three runs each in the third and fourth innings.
Against Hilldale, Poteau fell behind 5-0 by the third inning. Poteau had five hits after managing one on Wednesday against Hilldale. Poteau scored its lone run on an error in the top of the seventh inning.
Gracie Spradley went 3-for-3.
Poteau finished as a regional runner-up for the second time in three years and earned one more win than last year.
Hackler led the team with 164 strikeouts in 148.1 innings.
Offensive stat leaders: Batting average: Patterson .420, on-base percentage: .504, slugging percentage: Hackler .723, home runs: Hackler, Patterson 3 each; runs batted in: Patterson 32; stolen bases Emery Lomon: 48.