Poteau and Wister's softball teams earned key district wins on Tuesday. Poteau (8-4, 5-1 District 4A-6) won at Broken Bow (7-2, 5-1 District 4A-6) to pull even with the Savages in the district standings ahead of a rematch with Stigler (10-2, 2-0 District 4A-6) on Thursday at home at 6:30 p.m. Poteau had lost 9-8 to Stigler. A win by Poteau on Thursday at Town Creek Park would make it four teams in 4A-6 each with one district loss, including Muldrow (5-6, 2-1 District 4A-6).
This was Poteau's fourth straight win.
Kaylea Underwood threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts for Wister (10-1, 3-0 District 2A-9) at Coalgate (9-8, 1-1 District 2A-9) the put the girls in purple and yellow in the sole lead in their district.
In other action, Pocola's Allyssa Parker threw three hitless innings with five strikeouts and hit 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs in a win at Muldrow. Kyleigh Combs threw three shutout innings in relief with four strikeouts and hit 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBIs as Pocola (8-3) earned its fifth straight win.
