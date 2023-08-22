Poteau and Wister's softball teams earned key district wins on Tuesday. Poteau (8-4, 5-1 District 4A-6) won at Broken Bow (7-2, 5-1 District 4A-6) to pull even with the Savages in the district standings ahead of a rematch with Stigler (10-2, 2-0 District 4A-6) on Thursday at home at 6:30 p.m. Poteau had lost 9-8 to Stigler. A win by Poteau on Thursday at Town Creek Park would make it four teams in 4A-6 each with one district loss, including Muldrow (5-6, 2-1 District 4A-6). 

This was Poteau's fourth straight win.

Tags

Recommended for you