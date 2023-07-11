Poteau wrestling will be selling burger baskets (burgers, chips and a drink) on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costner Stadium parking lot. The cost is $7. All proceeds benefit the Poteau Takedown Club. Call 918-658-4183 to pre-order.
Poteau wrestling burger basket sale
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
