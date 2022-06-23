Poteau wrestling camp July 13-15
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
The Poteau Wrestling Camp at Carl Albert State S=College’s Mick Thompson Fieldhouse will be July 13-15 with a 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. session, an hourlong lunch break and a 1-3 p.m. session.
The counselors are CASC head coach Jake Lords and Oklahoma State University wrestlers Luke Mechler and Luke Surber (heavyweight who earned Big 12 runner-up after being seeded seventh, qualified for NCAA Championships in 2021-22 as a sophomore).
The camp costs $75, which is to be paid on July 13, and is open to kindergarteners to 12th-graders.
