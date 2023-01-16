Poteau's Ashly Johnson and Luke Brooks win at GHI in Tuttle

Poteau's Ashly Johnson and Luke Brooks display their championship belts during the Greg Henning Invitational on Saturday.

Poteau's boys and girls wrestling teams both took fourth out of 15 teams at the Greg Henning Invitational, which took place Friday and Saturday in Tuttle.

Luke Brooks earned the most falls in the least among of time award.

