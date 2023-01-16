Poteau's boys and girls wrestling teams both took fourth out of 15 teams at the Greg Henning Invitational, which took place Friday and Saturday in Tuttle.
Luke Brooks earned the most falls in the least among of time award.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Poteau's boys and girls wrestling teams both took fourth out of 15 teams at the Greg Henning Invitational, which took place Friday and Saturday in Tuttle.
Luke Brooks earned the most falls in the least among of time award.
Brooks won for the Pirates at 175 while Ashly Johnson was the champion for the Poteau girls at 100.
Other placers on the boys side include runner-up Tyler Fassio at 190, No. 3 finishers Jack Egbert (at 126) and Will Restine (at 285), No. 4 finishers Jance Sommers (at 165) and Kody Coyle (at 150) and No. 5 finishers Jake Fredrickson (at 132) and J.T. Lowe (at 138).
Others placing for Poteau's girls include third-place finishers Kailey Thornton (at 140) and Rowan Cagle (at 145) and No. 5 finishers Rachel Hudlow (at 115) and Ava Hamilton (at 120).
Poteau's girls had 44 points, 20 away from third-place Perry. Poteau's boys had 222.5 points 19.5 away from third-place Comanche. Tuttle was the champion in both the boys and girls division.
Poteau will host district duals on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.