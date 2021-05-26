Poteau midfielders Emir Lucero and Alex Amesquita signed to play soccer for Ecclesia College (Ark.) on Wednesday.
"My friend referred me to it, we checked it out and we decided it was the right spot to go," Amesquita said. Lucero added that he enjoyed the community and the school when he visited.
Amesquita and Lucero said they are excited about competing at the college level and about how the competition will make them better players.
Amesquita said he will "train harder and go above and beyond" to help the team win.
This year, Amesquita and Lucero were part of a Pirates team that went 8-6. Ecclesia College, a National Christian Collegiate Athletics Association program, went 3-10 (3-4 in conference) this season with a roster mostly comprised of freshmen. Ecclesia College coach Julio Moreno said the team played most of its games against the highest NAIA programs, expressing that it was really hard going against those teams with so many freshman and that the schedule will be more balanced next year.
Moreno said he's trying to give Amesquita and Lucero a chance, adding that everyone on the team gets a chance to play. Also, Moreno said he likes building the team from a young core that will grow together.
Two of the Ecclesia players are Heavener graduates Michael Gomez and Noe Alvarado.