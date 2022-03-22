Poteau's Annie Baker was among the top honorees as NOAA Conference basketball awards were announced on Tuesday.
Baker shares the Best Defensive Player award with Stilwell's Talib Mink and Muldrow's Katie Grace Floyd.
Also for Poteau's girls, Brooklyn Garner made the All-Conference first team. Parker Patterson and Annika Dill made the third team. Baker also received an honorable mention, as did Gracyn Soehlman.
For Spiro, Lily Blankenship made the second team, and Jasmine Dees made the third team. Kambrie Rogers received an honorable mention.
On the boys side, Spiro's Jared Huff made the All-Conference first team, and Braxton Peterson made the third team. Ethan Robbins received an honorable mention.
Poteau's Dean Odom made the second team, and Dax Collins received an honorable mention.