Poteau's football team is travelling to Broken Bow on Thursday for a fight to see which will take the lead in District 4A-4.
"We're going in the same. We're practicing a lot longer with fall break. It's still the same with the fifth district title," senior running back/defensive back Jace Goff said.
Senior tight end/defensive lineman Jayden Wooten said that a win at Broken Bow would help springboard the Pirates -- winners of the last four District 4A-4 titles -- to a big postseason.
"I think the love that we have for each other will carry us to semifinals and, most possibly, state," he said.
The Pirates (5-1, 3-0 district) has won the last four meetings with the Savages, including 59-16 last year.
The Pirates have won four straight games since their 35-31 loss to Metro Christian on Sept. 9, while Broken Bow has won five straight games since its season-opening 34-24 loss to McAlester on Aug. 26.
Senior running back/defensive back Joseph Marcaurelle said the puzzle is coming together for the Pirates after Friday's 30-7 home win against Hilldale.
"I think our win last week clicked the team together and our practices have been more energetic. We've been learning a lot more from practices," he said.
Poteau has scored 29.3 points per game and has limited opponents to 28 points in the last three games.
Goff said the defense has bonded really well. Wooten added that the defense plays really hard and that the energy carries to the offense.
Broken Bow averages 35.7 points per game and allows 21.7 per game.
"Our defense has prepared really well. I think we're going to go out tomorrow night and put the hammer to them. We're going to put our foot on their throats, and we're not going to stop," Wooten said.
After Poteau held Hilldale to 4.8 yards per pass attempt, Marcaurelle said the Poteau secondary will shut down the Savages passing attack.
"Broken Bow's receivers, but our secondary's one of the best in the state, so I feel like our boys are going to lock them up tomorrow night," he said.
Marcaurelle said training like a real game environment helps the secondary.
"We train with our hips low. We keep our shoulders straight. We always keep a hand on them. We put a lot of focus on practice. I think that's what makes us good during games," he said.
Goff said the ball-carriers are so focused on avoiding turnovers that they don't use the word "fumble."
"We haven't been using the word 'fumble.' It's just been ball protection," he said.
Marcaurelle added that "a good 30 minutes out of practice has been ball security, ball security, ball security."
Poteau is shooting for 350 yards rushing and 100 yards passing this week. Marcaurelle said that they can get there, even with Dax Collins out, after Jackson Sommers and Holden Mattox combined for more than 200 yards against Hilldale. As a team, Poteau had 360 rushing yards against Hilldale.
"I feel like Jackson can get us there with Holden at his side," he said.
Wooten added that Kix Fenton, who ran for 48 yards and three touchdowns, has done really well rushing.
"I think Kix will make a big impact on the offensive side of the ball as well," Wooten said.
Wyatt Gamble was also mentioned as someone who has been productive running the ball.
Since this is a shorter week of practice, Wooten noted that the team has spent more time on practice field and less in the weight room.
"We've just gotten out on the field and prepared mentally and physically, just keeping our bodies healthy by eating the right things and doing the right things," he said.
Wooten said the best thing he has eaten this week is sushi, while Marcaurelle said steak at Outback and Goff said home-cooked hamburgers.
Poteau's regular-season schedule will wind down with Sallisaw at home on Oct. 21, at Ada on Oct. 28 and Stillwell at home on Nov. 4.
Below are the District 4A-4 standings.