Poteau's Jayden Wooten, Jace Goff and Joseph Marcaurelle

From left, Poteau football players Jayden Wooten (12), Jace Goff (14) and Joseph Marcaurelle (18).

 Photos Courtesy of Heritage Portraits

Poteau's football team is travelling to Broken Bow on Thursday for a fight to see which will take the lead in District 4A-4.

"We're going in the same. We're practicing a lot longer with fall break. It's still the same with the fifth district title," senior running back/defensive back Jace Goff said.

Tags

Recommended for you