Poteau's Mackenzie Lingenfelter signed with Carl Albert State College for cross-country on Thursday.
"I actually like running cross-country, so I think it'll be fun to do it after high school," Lingenfelter said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Poteau's Mackenzie Lingenfelter signed with Carl Albert State College for cross-country on Thursday.
"I actually like running cross-country, so I think it'll be fun to do it after high school," Lingenfelter said.
Lingenfelter ran a 25:57 5K at the Chile Pepper Invitational on Oct. 1 in Fayetteville, Ark. She finished in 16:15 in the CASC/Poteau Open two-mile run on Sept. 2.
"I want to try my best and beat my p.r.'s from high school," she said.
Her favorite course has been the Oklahoma State University course in Stillwater, where Poteau raced at the Cowboy Jamboree in September. She hopes to improve enough that she can run there for OSU in a couple of years.
Lingenfelter said her favorite thing about running is "the high you get when you finish."
Other CASC women's cross-country signees include Destiny Lawson of Heavener and Jacie Moffett of Jay.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.