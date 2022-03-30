Poteau's Maura Tecla signed with Carl Albert State College for cross-country on Wednesday.
Tecla grew to enjoy running through the years.
"I really didn't like it in the beginning. Zoe [Nesbitt] got me into it in middle school. I like running in general. I think I'll like it in college," Tecla said.
Tecla has run in the Class 4A state meet three times.
"With Zoe beside me, I've liked it," she said.
She expressed confidence in competing in college cross-country.
Before getting to CASC, she hopes to get her two-mile time faster than 13 minutes.