After making All-State in cross-country, Poteau runner Zoe Nesbitt signed with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith on Monday.
Nesbitt placed 11th in the Class 4A state meet in 12:37 on Oct. 30, helping Poteau take eighth as a team. She turned in strong 5K finishes during the following two Saturdays, taking 25th in the Oklahoma Meet of Champions in 20:21 on Nov. 6 and 16th in 19:55 the Oklahoma-Arkansas Meet on Nov. 13.
While saying she never thought she would have a shot at running in college two years ago when she had hip surgery, she said she feels happy having performed well enough since then to impress a college coach.
"It made me really happy that I was able to impress a coach around here," she said, adding that she wanted to run for a nearby college.
Nesbitt said her goal is to make top three or top five for the team.
She added, "I love running. I've done it for a long time."
UAFS is an NCAA Division II program that placed 11th in the Lone Star Conference meet and 22nd in its regional this season.