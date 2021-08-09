Fast-pitch softball season gets first pitch flying forward this afternoon. For this area, Red Oak, Whitesboro and Pocola made state tournaments last fall, with Pocola advancing to the Class 3A semifinal and Red Oak winning the Class B state title, its sixth since 2012 and eighth overall.
Here's a look at the area teams as they get started.
Poteau (District 4A-8)
Head coach: Ryan Dill
Key returning players: Sophomore pitcher Annika Dill, sophomore catcher Parker Patterson, outfielder Avery Prescott, sophomore first baseman Morgan Hagen.
What's new? Poteau has several freshman on the roster after graduating six seniors from last year's team that went 26-15 and went 2-2 in its regional, being eliminated in a 1-0 extra-inning loss. The Pirates welcome transfer infielder Kail Chitwood from Pocola. Also, Poteau's district looks a bit different with Stigler and Idabel among the opponents.
Heavener (District 3A-8)
Head coach: Rodale Sanders (15th year)
2020 mark: 20-16 (lost bi-district in two games)
Returning starters: senior outfielder Morgan Smith, senior infielder Paige Crase, junior infielders/pitchers Kinley Brand and McKinley Alexander, sophomore infielders Ava Cartwright, Cayleigh McGee and Mariana Garcia and sophomore outfielder Paisley Stacy.
Promising squad members: freshmen infielders Bryley Huckaby, Addley McAlester and Meredith Smith and freshmen outfielders Tristyn Kirkes, Brooklin McLure and Annleigh Hackney.
Leading returning hitters: Brand and Cartwright.
Leading returning pitcher: Brand
Coach's assessment: "Young team with only four upperclassmen and promising underclassmen." -- assistant coach Gunner Sanders
Spiro (District 3A-6)
Head coach
2020 mark: 9-14 (lost bi-district in two games)
Returning starters: senior pitcher Kaylyn Upchurch, senior outfielder Lily Blankenship, junior catcher Whitnie Moore, junior outfielder Madilyn Lovell, sophomore shortstop Lindsey Wortham and sophomore third baseman Desirae Reed.
Promising squad members: juniors Kenna J. Caldwell, Samantha Roeder and Hayley Cowan and sophomore Brooklyn Chavez. Co-opting from Bokoshe: junior Kaitlyn Weaver and freshman Chelsea Crutchfield.
Leading returning hitter: Desirae Reed
Pocola (District 2A-6)
Head coach: Eddie Combs (third year)
2020 mark: 25-4 (won District 3A-7, won regional, beat Dewey 7-5 in Class 3A state quarterfinal, lost 6-0 to Washington in state semifinal)
Returning starters: senior outfielders Mika Scott and Madison Linker, juniors Bailey Lairamore and Kylee Smith, sophomore pitcher/infielder Maci Maxwell.
Promising squad members: freshman pitcher/infielder Allyssa Parker, infielder Kylee Merritt, freshman catcher Lety Parga, freshman Riley Jerrell.
Notes: Pocola dropped to Class 2A for the first time in recent vintage. In addition to six seniors from last year, Pocola lost transfer Kail Chitwood, who starter at catcher as a sophomore on the state tournament team. Combs said the expectation is to extend the streak of LeFlore County Tournament championships to five and contend for another state tournament.
Panama (District 2A-6)
Head coach: Carrie Covey
2020 mark: 15-14 (swept Quapaw in bi-district, went 2-2 in regional)
Key returning players: senior infielder Kelcee Ward, senior Makayla Belford, junior third baseman Ashley Montgomery, junior infielder/pitcher Krista Dotson, sophomore pitcher Kami Autrey, Sara Skelton, Layla Sons, Alyssa Yoakum.
Howe (District 2A-6)
Head coach: Mike Womack (seventh year)
2020 mark: 23-14 (won District 2A-5, swept bi-district against Afton, went 2-2 in regional)
Key returning players: senior pitcher Kalan Nye, senior pitcher/infielder Maddy Nobles, senior outfielders Joanna Lloyd and Kenzie Davis, senior infielder Jayce Blake, junior shortstop Abby Huie, junior catcher Gracie Lute, junior outfielder Ashlynn Dalton, sophomore second baseman Karsyn Nye and junior first baseman Kaelbi Duvall.
Promising squad member: freshman outfielder Joz Johnson.
Leading returning hitter: Kalan Nye
Leading returning pitchers: Kalan Nye and Maddy Nobles
Coach's assessment: "Good group of seniors and some underclassmen that have played well. We hope to contend for the top of our district." Mike Womack
Talihina (Class A)
Head coach: David Morris
2020 mark: 2-16
Key returning players: Sierra Sar, Leah Dill.
What's new: Talihina dropped from Class 2A to Class A.
Wister (Class A)
Head coach: Darrion Luce
2020 mark: 17-10 (won its Class A district, went 1-2 in regional)
Key returning players: pitcher Jaelyn Covey, Hope Gotes, Kourtney Donaho, Kinley Branscum, Jordan Makovy, Reagon Roath.
Arkoma (Class A)
Head coach: Aloise Shepherd
2020 mark: 5-14 (lost in Class A district)
Key returning players: Hannah Killion, Whitley Grey, Ariannah Johnson, Kiarra Butler, Blythe Roberson.
Cameron (Class A)
Head coach: Troy Dyer (first year with team)
2020 mark: 2-12
Returning starters: Junior Shelby Fitzer, sophomores Elizabeth Dunigan and Khloe Albertson.
Significant new players: Senior Mattie Beutelschies, juniors Rachel Everett and Lainey Dyer, sophomore Adyson Cornell, freshmen London Dyer, Kassadee Francis, Jalyn Hash, Maci Grammer, Brayli Beason and Kay Lerch.
Leading pitcher: Lainey Dyer
Red Oak (Class A)
Head coach: Casey Butcher
Last year's mark: 28-10 (won Class B district, swept regional, beat Moss 11-2 in state quarterfinal, beat Kiowa 9-2 in state semifinal, beat Roff 2-1 for state title)
Key returning starters: Kaylee Cannon, Cady Ammons, Hayden White, Maycee Butcher, Ashton Grogan, Lexi Ober.
Top pitchers: Cady Ammons, Hayden White
Whitesboro (Class B)
Head coach: JoAnn Scarberry
2020 mark: 25-7 (won Class B district and regional, lost to Roff in Class B state quarterfinal)
Key returning starters: Infielder Kinley Barron, Kayleigh Walker, shortstop Linley Collins, Madi Edwards, Darah Cole, Maura Cole, Samantha Craig.
Leading pitchers: Addi Wright, Kinley Barron
LeFlore (Class B)
Head coach: Jason Waits
Last year's mark: 16-13 (won Class B district, went 2-2 in regional)
Key returning starters: senior infielder Jenna Woodall, senior Lori Cogburn, Harley Robinson, Alyssa Waits.
Buffalo Valley (Class B)
Head coach: Matt Henry (first year with team)
Last year's mark: 1-13 (lost both games in Class B district)
What's new: Former Whitesboro pitcher Courtney Grey has transferred to BV.
Keota (Class A)
Head coach: Matt Beesley (third year with team)
Last year's mark: 15-14
Key players: senior Autumn Dumas, juniors Chloee Smith, Javen Christenberry and Saylee Smith, sophomores Jaysa Lester, Layce Price, C.J. McGawen and Bramly Raper and freshmen Kallie Norrid, K.J. Lovell, Lexi Bloxham and Daliegh Ryburn
Leading returning hitter: Lester
Leading returning pitcher: Javen Christenberry
McCurtain (Class B)
Head coach: Vernon Scarberry (first year with team)
Last year's mark: 3-12 (lost both Class B district games)