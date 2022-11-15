Howe opens its basketball season on Tuesday at home against Smithville with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m., eight months after Howe's girls lost the Class 2A state championship game 40-36 to Pocola in the first meeting of two LeFlore County teams in a state final.,
On the eve of the season opener Howe girls basketball head coach Chris Brown reflected for a few moments on that state final.
"Obviously, we wanted the final to end differently, but it was pretty neat to be part of it," Brown said. "I'll never forget it."
Howe led Pocola 22-19 at halftime of the final and was a shot away from tying before losing the ball in the closing seconds. Brown said that a play here or there would have changed the outcome.
Still, he said, he has never watched the entire film of the game, nor has he ever watched the entirety of Howe's 53-52 loss to Cashion in the 2007 Class A state final.
"Losing doesn't last long, and winning doesn't last long," said the head coach of four of Howe's six girls basketball state championships. "I lost my first game to Bokoshe. ... I lost my first game, and I lost my last."
Not long after losing to Pocola in the state final, the work began Brown and the returning members for retooling toward another state tournament appearance.
Indeed, returning to state is the hope after the team graduated its entire starting lineup.
"We hope to get better in January, February and March. From the standpoint of being ambitious, we talk about being good enough to make state," Brown said. "Every state champion I've had was a LeFlore County Tournament champion. The two state runner-up teams I had were in the LeFlore County Tournament final. We need to get to that type of game."
Howe and Pocola produced another unforgettable showdown in the LeFlore County Tournament final on January, with Pocola winning 66-64 in overtime. Since Pocola returns four of its five starters, including star frontwoman Allyssa Parker, eyes will be on Howe to see if this season's LCT, which is Jan. 16-21 and hosted by Arkoma, will end with a rematch of the two teams.
Four rotation players who played at least 10-12 minutes in close games for Howe last season are back, including Gracie Lute, Karsyn Nye, Ashlyn Dalton and Abby Huie.
Brown called Lute "a Swiss Army knife type of player. She can do some of everything. We're going to ask her to score more."
He also said he will look for more scoring from Huie, who he described as a good passer and defender. Nye has been a 3-point shooter and driving attacker, but will be expected to add some midrange shooting and rebounding.
An important scorer arrives from Fanshawe in the form of freshman Slatey Free.
"She did a great job in the LeFlore County Tournament in junior high. We expect her to be ready to play immediately," Brown said.
Two freshman frontcourt players who could make an impact are Kadynce Delt and Breanna Wann. Sophomore Jurnee Williams is expected to take a big step forward.
"She worked her tail off to get better," Brown said.
He said Kylie Smith is an "interesting piece."
Brown hoped to have Joz Johnson active for this season, but she will miss her sophomore basketball campaign after having knee surgery. She may also have shoulder surgery.
Howe joins the Big 8 Conference this season, which includes Keys, Westville, Sallisaw Central, Oktaha and Vian. He acknowledged being asked why Howe didn't join a conference with schools closer in distance to Howe. Before joining the Big 8 Conference, Howe requested membership in the Black Diamond Conference (which includes Heavener, Pocola, Talihina, Stigler, Checotah, Wilburton and Hartshorne), but it would have required unanimous approval of the conference schools' superintendents and Howe was not accepted.
Howe's two other tournaments are the Sequoyah Tahlequah Tournament, which is Dec. 8-10 and is a tough tourney in Brown's eyes, and the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina (Dec. 15-17).