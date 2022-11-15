Howe opens its basketball season on Tuesday at home against Smithville with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m., eight months after Howe's girls lost the Class 2A state championship game 40-36 to Pocola in the first meeting of two LeFlore County teams in a state final.,

On the eve of the season opener Howe girls basketball head coach Chris Brown reflected for a few moments on that state final. 

Tags

Recommended for you