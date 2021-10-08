Whitesboro (ranked third, 24-4) vs. Roff (ranked second, 24-7) Friday 4 p.m. at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.
Runs per game: Whitesboro 7.2, Roff 5.4.
Runs allowed per game: Whitesboro 1.3, Roff 1.4.
Quarterfinal results: Whitesboro 6, Buffalo Valley 0; Roff 1, Turner 0 (9 innings).
Pitchers to watch: Whitesboro: Madison Grogan 173 strikeouts, 110 innings, 73.9% strike rate; Roff: Danleigh Harris 240 strikeouts, 195.1 innings, 73% strike rate.
Records vs. ranked teams: Whitesboro 9-4 (3-4 vs. top 10), Roff 14-6 (4-4 vs. top 10).