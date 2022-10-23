Deneric Prince rushed for a career-high 231 yards, scoring on an 84-yard fourth-quarter run, and Tulsa rallied to beat Temple 27-16 on Friday night in Philadelphia.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 10:27 pm
Deneric Prince rushed for a career-high 231 yards, scoring on an 84-yard fourth-quarter run, and Tulsa rallied to beat Temple 27-16 on Friday night in Philadelphia.
It was also a big night for Tulsa receiver Keylon Stokes.
Stokes caught four passes for 37 yards, breaking a Golden Hurricane record that stood for nearly 60 years. Stokes needed 29 yards to pass Howard Twilley's 3,343 career mark set from 1963-65.
Temple jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter on Layton Jordan's 32-yard interception-return score and a Camden Price field goal.
Prince pulled Tulsa (3-4, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) within 10-7 when he caught an 18-yard scoring strike from Davis Brin with 9:40 left in the second quarter to cap a nine-play, 94-yard drive.
Brin put together a 10-play, 86-yard drive, culminating with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hall with 11 seconds remaining to give the Golden Hurricane a 14-10 lead at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Zack Long ended a 10-play drive with a 24-yard field goal to give Tulsa a 17-10 lead with 13:33 left to play.
Prince's long touchdown run came on a first-down play less than three minutes later after Temple (2-5, 0-3) ran four plays and punted.
Brin totaled 155 yards on 15-of-22 passing with two interceptions for the Golden Hurricane.
E.J. Warner, the son of NFL Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, completed 23-of-48 passes for 196 yards with an interception for the Owls. The freshman connected with Amad Anderson Jr. for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Anderson had eight catches for 112 yards.
