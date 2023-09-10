In its first game of the season at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., Arkansas took some time before pulling away for a 28-6 win against Kent State on Saturday
Arkansas came to life late in the first quarter when Antonio Grier, who missed the season opener against Western Carolina with a quadriceps injury, corralled an interception and took it 25 yards for the second pick-six of his career (he had one in 2021 for South Florida). Cam Little's extra point made it a 7-3 game at the 1:12 mark.
Kent State benefited from two Arkansas penalties that resulted in first downs in the first part of the second quarter before settling for a 38-yard field goal by Andrew Glass, cutting the margin to 7-6 with 6:29 left in the half.
With a little more than four minutes left in the second quarter, Isaac TeSlaa reached out while diving at the Kent State 9-yard line to catch a 36-yard pass from K.J. Jefferson.
On a 3rd-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Jefferson rolled around in the pocket before throwing it over the middle for a touchdown to Andrew Armstrong. Little's extra point make it a 14-6 game with 2:20 left in the half.
Jefferson completed only 4-of-9 passes in the first half, but started to cook in the Razorbacks' second drive of the third quarter. On a 3rd-and-6 from the Arkansas 13, he fired a 9-yard pass to Luke Hasz for a first down. With a 5-yard run, an 18-yard run and a 30-yard pass to Jaedon Wilson, Jefferson got the Razorbacks to the Kent State 29-yard line.
Jefferson's 12-yard pass to TeSlaa got the ball to the 5-yard line. Jefferson scurried to the right and was tackled by his shoelaces at the 1-yard line, leaving it to Rashod Dubinion to go the final yard for the score on the next play. Little's extra point put Arkansas's lead at 21-6 with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
Keivie Rose and Chris Paul Jr. combined on a sack of Mike Alaimo to halt a Kent State drive near midfield at the 3:10 mark of the third quarter.
With 11 minutes, Kent State's Rocco Nicholl committed a pass interference penalty by diving on an Arkansas receiver on the right side of the end zone without making a play for the ball. Two plays later, Jefferson found Armstrong on the left side for the game-sealing 9-yard touchdown pass. Little's extra point made it 28-6 with 10:16 left.
With seven minutes left, Hudson Clark stuffed a second-down run at the 2-yard line for a 1-yard loss. On third down, Alaimo mishandled a snap and dove short of the end zone. Landon Jackson and Trajan Jeffcoat throttled Kent State's Gavin Garcia at the 5-yard line to force a turnover on downs with 6:05 left.
Jefferson was 9-of-10 on second-half passes to finish 13-of-19 for 138 yards and two touchdowns to go with 48 rushing yards on 13 carries. A.J. Green ran for 82 yards on 15 carries. Jaylen Thomas led Arkansas with 12 tackles (two for loss).
Arkansas will play BYU at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. Arkansas beat BYU 52-35 on Oct. 15, 2022.