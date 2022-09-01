Denver Hamilton hit a three-run home run to help Red Oak beat LeFlore on the baseball diamond, among a handful of games that took place before rain fell.
Hamilton's homer gave the the Eagles a safe 6-1 lead as they went on to beat the winless Savages by four.
A few area softball teams began tournaments, but some matchups were rained out. Softball rainouts include Poteau at Broken Bow (postponed to Wednesday, delayed in bottom of the first inning), Pocola vs. Wister, Heavener vs. Valliant, Roland (district game vs. Valliant postponed to later date). Cameron's second-round game in the Indianola Tournament was delayed as Cameron trailed Roff 2-0 in the second inning.
Here are the results from Thursday.
**Riverside Conference Tournament
Smithville 3, Whitesboro 0