The Red Oak Eagles won twice on Friday night to make the OK Kids 12-and-under final four, which will be Saturday in Weatherford.
The Eagles beat the Talihina Tigers 10-2 to start Friday action.
Afterwards, Oaktown rallied from a 7-3 deficit to beat the Elk City Outlaws 8-7, tying it on an infield error with one out in the bottom of the sixth and then winning it on a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Red Oak will play its semifinal against Stillwater on Saturday at 12 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m.