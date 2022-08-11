Wister, Red Oak and Buffalo Valley won their pools on Day 1 of the Carl Albert State College Baseball Tournament by winning both games on Thursday. Following are the results.
At CASC
Wister, Red Oak and Buffalo Valley won their pools on Day 1 of the Carl Albert State College Baseball Tournament by winning both games on Thursday. Following are the results.
Wister 20, McCurtain 0
Wister had a 16-run second inning. Will Bryan threw a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk. At the plate, he went 4-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs. Tucker Wooten was 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs.
Crowder 7, McCurtain 4
McCurtain's Braydan Ward had a double and three RBIs.
Wister 9, Crowder 5
Riley Crane struck out seven batters in four innings. Landon Thornburg went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and five RBIs.
At Cameron
Red Oak 8, Cameron 5
Red Oak led 8-1 by the top of the fifth inning. Trever Story and Landon Allen both walked twice and had an RBI. Cameron's Gavin Morgan was 2-for-3.
Red Oak 6, Ripley 2
Tanner King threw five strikeouts in 4.2 innings. He also went 2-for-2 with two walks. Denver Hamilton walked three times.
Ripley 14, Cameron 9
Cameron led 6-4 at the end of the second inning, but Ripley scored 10 runs in the next two innings. Three Yellowjackets each had two RBIs.
At Howe
Buffalo Valley 12, LeFlore 9
BV took the lead with a six-run top of the fifth inning. Brenden Champlin had a hit, two walks and two RBIs. Hunter Sparks and Donny Locke both went 2-for-3 with an RBI. LeFlore's Bo Dacus went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs. Torben Vocque was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Buffalo Valley 3, Howe 1
Brenden Champlin went 2-for-4 for BV. He threw eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
Howe 13, LeFlore 1
Howe's Kobe Wooten hit a home run and had five RBIs. Andrew Covey had a hit, a walk and three RBIs. For LeFlore, Dacus went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Winners bracket on Friday
At Howe
Red Oak vs. Buffalo Valley 5 p.m.
Wister vs. Howe 7:30 p.m.
At CASC
LeFlore vs. McCurtain 3 p.m., winner vs. Ripley 5:30 p.m.
At Cameron
Cameron vs. Crowder 6 p.m.
