Red Oak graduate Dalton Patten was named to the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional All-Tournament Team as it was announced late Sunday night.
Patten (4-1) threw 2.1 relief innings in the regional final against Dallas Baptist on Sunday, allowing a run on a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch while throwing four strikeouts to earn the win as fourth-seeded ORU took down DBU 6-5.
On Saturday, he threw 1.1 hitless relief innings in a 15-12 win against Washington with two strikeouts in the second round of the regional.
Patten has 44 strikeouts in 40.2 innings this season. His earned-run average is 4.43. He's allowed two runs in 17.2 innings across nine appearances since April 23.
ORU, the eighth No. 4 seed to win an NCAA Baseball regional, will face Oregon in its super regional, which starts later this week.