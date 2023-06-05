Red Oak graduate Dalton Patten was named to the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional All-Tournament Team as it was announced late Sunday night.

Patten (4-1) threw 2.1 relief innings in the regional final against Dallas Baptist on Sunday, allowing a run on a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch while throwing four strikeouts to earn the win as fourth-seeded ORU took down DBU 6-5.

