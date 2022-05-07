Red Oak's baseball team reached its second straight spring state championship game with Brex Caldwell and the infield coming through in the clutch during its semifinal on Saturday.
Red Oak 7, Tushka 5
Caldwell stepped to the mound with the Eagles leading 7-6 with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. A throw from second baseman Chase Pair to home plate made the first out. Then, Red Oak turned a double play -- as Caldwell threw to home plate and catcher Chance Pair fired it to first baseman Trever Lyons -- to end the game. Caldwell scored Tanner King with a single for the go-ahead run, and Chance Pair drew a bases-loaded walk to score Reed Kauk for a 7-5 lead in the top of the sixth.
Kauk and Caldwell both had two hits. Chance and Chase Pair both had a hit and two walks.
Red Oak took a 5-1 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth before Tushka tied it in the bottom half of the inning.
Denver Hamilton threw five strikeouts in six-plus innings.
Red Oak (26-7, ranked third) will play Canute (27-2, ranked first) in the Class A state championship game at 12 p.m. at Shawnee High School on Monday.

