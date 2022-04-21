Red Oak's baseball and softball teams won district tournaments at home on Tuesday. 
Red Oak’s softball team (23-7, ranked fifth) earned its Class 2A district title at home on Tuesday, outscoring its opponents 44-1. Red Oak won its game 10-0 against Arkoma. Maycee Butcher was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Kaylee Cannon was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Courtney Adams was 2-for-3 with a two-run triple. For Arkoma, Ariannah Johnson, Ema Leonard and Ashlynn McDonald had hits. Red Oak beat Gans 12-0. Ashton Grogan went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs. Red Oak won the finale against Gans 22-1. Ashton Grogan went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs. Gracie Noggle also hit a grand slam and went 2-for-3.
Red Oak’s baseball team (20-6, ranked third) earned its Class A district title while outscoring its foes 40-1. Red Oak won its first game 10-0 against Gans. Trever Lyons threw a four-inning one-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks. Lyons went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Reed Kauk walked three times. Denver Hamilton hit a three-run home run in a 15-0 win against Cave Springs. In the finale, Red Oak beat Cave Springs 15-1. Tanner King threw seven strikeouts. Kauk was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

