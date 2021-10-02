Red Oak's softball team completed its Class A regional triumphantly, winning the final 9-2 against Stonewall on Saturday. Cady Ammons hit an inside-the-park home run. Hayden White had five strikeouts.
Fourth-ranked Red Oak (28-13) won 11-2 against Davenport in the first round on Thursday and 9-1 against Stonewall in the second round on Friday.
Red Oak had been a perennial state tournament team in Class B, winning six of the nine fast-pitch state championships from 2012-20, including last year with a 2-1 championship game victory against Roff. This time, Red Oak contends for a title while facing a new field after being bumped up to Class A.
Red Oak becomes the fourth softball team in the area that's headed to a fast-pitch state tourney, starting Thursday (following Whitesboro and Buffalo Valley in Class B and Pocola in Class 2A).