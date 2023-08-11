Red Oak softball wins two in festival action at Poteau; Wildcats to meet Eagles in CASC tourney finall
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Here's a run down from Friday softball and baseball with Red Oak winning two Wilburton Festival games at Poteau and Howe winning two games to stand 3-1 in the Big 8 Tournament at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. On the baseball side, Wister will meet Red Oak in the Carl Albert State College Tournament championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Softball
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Red Oak softball wins two in festival action at Poteau; Wildcats to meet Eagles in CASC tourney finall
- Wilburton Festival games move to Poteau
- Wister, Cameron, Howe earn shutout wins during CASC Tournament Day 1
- Poteau, Pocola sweep season-opening twinbills; Parker throws perfect game
- Wildlife Commission of Year Honor Goes to Oklahoma
- Football districts for 2024-25 with Classes 2A-B split
- New baseball districts for Poteau, Spiro, Heavener
- Suspect Wanted in Alleged Abduction in Antlers
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau, Pocola sweep season-opening twinbills; Parker throws perfect game
- New baseball districts for Poteau, Spiro, Heavener
- Best of LeFlore County 2023 Voting is Underway
- Football districts for 2024-25 with Classes 2A-B split
- Wilburton Festival games move to Poteau
- Get muddy at Brave the Mud Run
- Summarizing new head coaches in LeFlore County area for 2023-24
- Best of 2023 Nominations are open
- Four Doctors Graduate from Choctaw Nation Residency Program
- Hannah McKenzie Act signed into law to regulate opioid substitution treatment programs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.