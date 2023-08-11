Red Oak at Poteau in festibal

Red Oak gets ready for an inning against Poteau on Friday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Here's a run down from Friday softball and baseball with Red Oak winning two Wilburton Festival games at Poteau and Howe winning two games to stand 3-1 in the Big 8 Tournament at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. On the baseball side, Wister will meet Red Oak in the Carl Albert State College Tournament championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Softball

