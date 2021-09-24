Red Oak, Whitesboro and LeFlore won three games, mostly by large margins, to claim their district titles at home.
LeFlore beats Smithville twice to clinch district title
LeFlore totaled 50 runs in three games to win its Class B district title.
LeFlore won its first district game on Thursday 19-0 against Eagletown in three innings. Taymon Vocque pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts and a walk. Luke Herrell threw two strikeouts in a perfect third inning. Cooper Newman went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Traven Sumpter went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Westin Durant went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
LeFlore won its second game 20-10 against Smithville in five innings. Hadlee Earls went 2-for-3 with two walks. Herrell had a double and three RBIs. Rabbit Holly had a double, three walks and two RBIs. Torben Vocque had a hit and three RBIs.
Smithville's Matt Jones hit a home run.
On Friday, LeFlore won 11-6 against Smithville. LeFlore led 7-2 by the bottom of the fourth inning. Smithville rallied in the top of the fifth to get within 7-6. LeFlore pulled away with two runs each in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings. Holly walked three times. Durant went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Cooper Newman had a hit and three RBIs. Smithville's Payton Winship walked three times.
Red Oak sweeps baseball district
Red Oak outscored its opponents by a total of 31-1 in its Class A district title rout at home.
Red Oak won its first game 17-0 against Okay on Thursday, scoring 13 runs in the first inning and four in the second. Brex Caldwell hit a home run and had three RBIs. Coby Bell hit a home run, walked and had two RBIs. Chase Pair was 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBIs.
Reed Kauk allowed a hit and a walk in the three-inning game.
Later that day, Red Oak beat Crowder 8-0 in five innings. Brex Caldwell threw eight strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks in four innings. Kauk hit a home run. Bell and Isaiah The Boy both had a hit and two RBIs.
Red Oak won the finale 6-1 against Crowder on Friday. Brex Caldwell hit a three-run home run. Denver Hamilton walked three times. Trever Lyons had a double, a walk and two RBIs. Coby Bell allowed two hits and four walks while throwing six strikeouts in six innings.
Whitesboro stymies foes for district title
Whitesboro won its three games by a total of 33-1 for its Class B district title at home.
On Thursday, Whitesboro started with a 15-0 with against Bokoshe. Kyle Johnson threw a no-hitter witih six strikeouts and three walks. The Bulldogs totaled 14 hits. Later that day, Whitesboro beat Cameron 13-2. Kadin Davis won with 17 strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks.
Kaden Kincannon had four hits and four RBIs. McKinny Thompson went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Also that day, Cameron beat Battiest 5-4 and Battiest beat Bokoshe 21-0.
On Friday, after Battiest beat Cameron, Whitesboro defeated Battiest 5-1. Kincannon pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and a walk while throwing seven strikeouts. Kincannon and Johnson both went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Thompson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
BV falls in Caney district
Buffalo Valley (8-11) lost both of its games at Caney in its Class B district.
First BV lost 6-5 to the ninth-ranked Cougars (20-10) on a walk-off bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. BV6 had seven strikeouts. Hazen Sparks had a hit and a walk. Collins had a hit and an RBI.
BV managed three hits in the second game while losing 13-0 to the Cougars.
Other district playoff scores
Class A
Rattan 18, Howe 1
Rattan 10, Howe 2