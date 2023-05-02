Red Oak slow-pitch 2023 state championship

Red Oak's softball team celebrates its slow-pitch state championship on Tuesday.

 By Tom FIrme Sports Editor

Red Oak's softball team won its seventh slow-pitch state title and second in the last three years at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Tuesday.

"It's exciting to keep the tradition going and keep the little kids excited to be in high school and be in our shoes," Red Oak senior Kaylee Bryce said.

Tags

Recommended for you