Red Oak's softball team won its seventh slow-pitch state title and second in the last three years at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Tuesday.
"It's exciting to keep the tradition going and keep the little kids excited to be in high school and be in our shoes," Red Oak senior Kaylee Bryce said.
Bryce rocketed the first pitch of the Class A state championship game against Hammon over the center-field wall, the first of four straight solo home runs to start the game as Red Oak won it 16-3.
Allie Tovar, Graciee Noggle and Maycee Butcher also homered that inning. Noggle and Allie Tovar homered twice in the game with Allie Tovar smacking a grand slam in the sixth to cap the scoring. Allie Tovar hit a grand slam in the fifth.
Noggle totaled five home runs in the state tournament, while Bryce and Allie Tovar totaled four home runs each. Red Oak compiled 61 runs in the three state tourney games.
Red Oak (36-5, ranked No. 1) won its state quarterfinal 34-4 against 10th-ranked Maud, striking a thunder bolt with a 26-run fifth inning. Noggle hit three home runs, and Bryce hit two in the fifth inning. For the game, Red Oak's Allie and Abbie Tovar each hit two home runs and Maycee Butcher, Hayden White, Jaylee Branscum and Courtney Adams homered once.
Red Oak beat fifth-ranked Kiowa 11-4 in the state semifinal. Red Oak took an 8-4 lead with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Butcher, Bryce and Allie Tovar homered.