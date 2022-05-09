Red Oak's baseball team mastered the back-and-forth action of the Class A state championship game on Monday, beating Canute 7-6 for its seventh spring state title and first since 2016.
Isaiah the Boy scored the first run in the bottom of the second inning on a groundout by Tanner King. Canute, the top-ranked team in Class A, tied it in the top of the third. Both teams scored two runs in their next two times at bat.
After Red Oak (26-7) took its final lead in the bottom of the fifth on a single by King and added a run with Trever Lyons scoring on a fielder's choice, the Eagles held the Trojans to a run in the sixth.
King, Coby Bell and Brex Caldwell each had two hits and two RBIs. Caldwell threw eight strikeouts in six innings two days after finishing the seventh inning on the the mound in the semifinal against Tushka.
This is Red Oak's first state title under coach Cody Pair.