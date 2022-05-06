Wister's Landon Donaho threw a five-inning no-hitter as the Wildcats have put themselves a win away from making state. In the Class A baseball tournament, Red Oak's Chase Pair threw a five-inning one-hitter while facing the minimum to advance the Eagles.
Here's a look at the day in playoff baseball
Class A state quarterfinal
Red Oak 10, Pioneer 0
Pair allowed a hit and a walk while throwing only 62 pitches in the five-inning game. He was also 2-for-4 with an RBI. Reed Kauk and Coby Bell each had two hits. Red Oak (25-7, ranked third) scored five runs in each the third and fifth innings.
Class 4A regional at Pryor
Poteau 15, Berryhill 4
Caden Fox allowed five hits and threw four strikeouts in the full seven innings. At the plate, he was 3-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs.
Pryor 14, Poteau 4
Poteau (16-18) led 4-1 until Pryor rolled by with a six-run third and a seven-run fifth. Kord Fenton went 2-for-2 with a walk. Logan Walker was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Class 2A regional at McAlester
Wister 4, Howe 3
Wister (25-5, ranked fourth) won on a walk-off RBI single by Landon Donaho in the bottom of the seventh inning. Howe (13-17) led 2-0 in the second inning before Wister took the lead with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. Howe tied it at 3 in the sixth.
Wister 10, Calera 0
Donaho threw three strikeouts and allowed three walks in his no-hitter. C.J. Haford had a hit and three RBIs. Connar Hall was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Panama 16, Howe 1
Despite being outhit 6-5, Panama (13-11) drew 14 walks while issuing four. Dylan Restine was walked four times. Braxton Biernacki had a double and three RBIs. Howe's Ky Lynn was 2-for-3.
Class 3A regional at Kingston
Kansas 12, Spiro 3
A two-run top of the second inning put Spiro within 3-2, but the Bulldogs trailed 9-3 by the fourth. Gannon Shackleford went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Spiro 10, Westville 0
Spiro (21-13) led 9-0 by the third inning. Shackleford threw six strikeouts while allowing five hits in the five-inning game. He threw only 73 pitches. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, as was Blake Dedmon. Jared Huff was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Saturday schedule
Class A state tournament
Red Oak vs. Tushka-Rattan winner 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A regional at Pryor
Poteau vs. Berryhill/Hilldale 12 p.m., vs. Pryor 2:30 p.m. (with a win)
Class 2A regional at Wister
Panama vs. Calera 4 p.m., winner vs. Wister 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A regional at Kingston
Spiro vs. Kansas 4 p.m., vs. Kingston 6:30 p.m. (with a win)