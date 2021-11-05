On Monday, Red Oak coach Casey Butcher was voted into the Oklahoma Fast-Pitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The induction will be during the All-State games in June 2022. Butcher was inducted into the Oklahoma Slow-Pitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past June.
“It’s way humbling that my peers voted me in and people think of me that way. I wouldn’t be here without my school, my community and my family,” he said.
Butcher expressed appreciation for the support he has from his family: his wife, Tally, and his children, Maycee and Clate.
Butcher thanked all the players, parents and community members from Red Oak, as well as those in McCurtain and Quinton, where he also had coaching stints.
Butcher, who has been coaching fast-pitch 14 or 15 years and coached fast-pitch at Red Oak 2012-16 during his first tenure with the purple and gold (2010-17) and has coached fast-pitch since his return to Red Oak in 2019, has coached in 10 state tournaments and has won six state fast-pitch titles (2012-14, 2015-16, 2020), said he has received great help from Red Oak Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Deatherage, athletic director Trey Booth and little league coaches. Butcher also thanked Randy Brigance, who was his assistant coach for a few years.
Butcher noted that he took on a program that was already successful.
This fall, Red Oak went 29-14, reaching the Class A state quarterfinal.
“We played one of the hardest schedules in Oklahoma,” Butcher said, adding that he told his players to stay humble and grateful because this opportunity doesn't always come around.