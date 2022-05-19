Red Oak's Chase Pair was the lone Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-Stater from the area for this year. Pair helped the Eagles win the Class A state championship earlier this month, hurling a no-hitter in the state quarterfinal against Pioneer.
In addition to Pair (Class A All-Star), four LeFlore County players were named All-Stars by Class: Heavener's Gunnar McAlester and Trevor Grubbs (Class 3A All-Stars) and LeFlore's Chase Lloyd and Westin Durant (Class B All-Stars).
The All-State games will be June 5 at David Allen Memorial Park in Enid with Pair in the small school game at 1 p.m. for the East team.