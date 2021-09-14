Whitesboro held Pocola down with flawless defense and seven strikeouts by Madison Grogan to make the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament championship game. This will be Whitesboro's first LCT Fast-PItch final appearance since 2008 when it won its lone LCT Fast-Pitch title. Pocola must fight back to play for its fifth straight LCT Fast-Pitch crown.
Following are the scores from today's games.
Winners bracket
Whitesboro 1, Pocola 0
Losers bracket
LeFlore 5, Spiro 4
Panama 13, Cameron 2
Heavener 10, Arkoma 0
Poteau 13, Talihina 0
Heavener 6, Panama 4
Poteau 13, LeFlore 11
Howe 5, Poteau 1
Heavener 4, Wister 2
Thursday schedule (all games in Spiro)
Losers bracket
Heavener vs. Howe 4 p.m.
Pocola vs. winner 6 p.m.
Championship game
Whitesboro vs. TBD 8 p.m.
If necessary game afterwards