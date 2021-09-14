Whitesboro softball LCT Fast-Pitch 2021 Day 2

Whitesboro celebrates making its first LCT Fast-Pitch final since 2008.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Whitesboro held Pocola down with flawless defense and seven strikeouts by Madison Grogan to make the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament championship game. This will be Whitesboro's first LCT Fast-PItch final appearance since 2008 when it won its lone LCT Fast-Pitch title. Pocola must fight back to play for its fifth straight LCT Fast-Pitch crown.

Following are the scores from today's games.

Winners bracket

Whitesboro 1, Pocola 0

Losers bracket

LeFlore 5, Spiro 4

Panama 13, Cameron 2

Heavener 10, Arkoma 0

Poteau 13, Talihina 0

Heavener 6, Panama 4

Poteau 13, LeFlore 11

Howe 5, Poteau 1

Heavener 4, Wister 2

Thursday schedule (all games in Spiro)

Losers bracket

Heavener vs. Howe 4 p.m.

Pocola vs. winner 6 p.m.

Championship game

Whitesboro vs. TBD 8 p.m.

If necessary game afterwards

