Screen shot 2022-09-26 at 4.20.19 PM.png

Regional fast-pitch and fall baseball brackets were released on Monday with five area teams preparing to host. In all, 10 area teams from Classes A-B will be playing, along with two Class 2A softball teams and two Class 3A softball teams. As a reminder, Poteau will start its Class 4A regional on Oct. 6. 

Here are the schedules for regional tournaments starting on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you