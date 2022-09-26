Regional fast-pitch and fall baseball brackets were released on Monday with five area teams preparing to host. In all, 10 area teams from Classes A-B will be playing, along with two Class 2A softball teams and two Class 3A softball teams. As a reminder, Poteau will start its Class 4A regional on Oct. 6.
Here are the schedules for regional tournaments starting on Thursday.
Kiefer regional: Heavener (14-12) vs. Kiefer (24-5) noon, vs. Henryetta-Sequoyah Tahlequah loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. Henryetta-Sequoyah Tahlequah winner 6 p.m. (with a win), Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner noon, championship game 2 p.m., if necessary game 4 p.m.
Tishomingo regional: Spiro (17-10) vs. Eufaula (22-9) 2 p.m., vs. Tishomingo-Dewey loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. Tishomingo-Dewey winner 6 p.m. (with a win) Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner noon, championship game 2 p.m., if necessary game 4 p.m.
Pocola regional: Thursday: Pocola (35-2) vs. Chelsea (16-14) noon, vs. Commerce Colbert loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. Commerce-Colbert winner 6 p.m. (with a win), Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner noon, championship game 2 p.m., if necessary game 4 p.m.
Fairland regional: Thursday: Howe (23-11) vs. Stroud (22-7) 2 p.m., vs. Fairland-Chouteau-Mazie loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. vs. Fairland-Chouteau-Mazie winner 6 p.m. (with a win), Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner noon, championship game 2 p.m., if necessary game 4 p.m.
Red Oak regional: Thursday: Red Oak (25-8, ranked sixth) vs. Stonewall (12-14) noon, Keota (23-6, ranked 20th) vs. Frontier/Billings (22-6, ranked 12th) 2 p.m., Red Oak-Stonewall loser vs. Keota-Frontier/Billings loser 4 p.m. Red Oak-Stonewall winner vs. Keota-Frontier/Billings winner 6 p.m., Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner noon, championship game 2 p.m., if necessary game 4 p.m.
Cyril regional: Thursday: Wister (21-11, ranked 14th) vs. Hollis (29-7, ranked 15th) 2 p.m., vs. Cyril-Vanoss loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. Cyril Vanoss winner 6 p.m. (with a win). Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner noon, championship game 2 p.m., if necessary game 4 p.m.
Whitesboro regional: Thursday: Whitesboro (12-16, ranked eighth) vs. Roff (12-14, ranked 17th) noon, Cameron (23-8, ranked 15th) vs. Pittsburg (24-13, ranked 16th) 2 p.m., Whitesboro-Roff loser vs. Cameron-Pittsburg loser 4 p.m., Whitesboro-Roff winner vs. Cameron-Pittsburg winner 6 p.m., Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner noon, championship game 2 p.m., if necessary game 4 p.m.
Buffalo Valley regional: Thursday: Buffalo Valley (32-6, ranked second) vs. Asher (13-11) noon, vs. Soper-Maud loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. Soper-Maud winner 6 p.m. (with a win). Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner noon, championship game 2 p.m., if necessary game 4 p.m.
Stuart regional: Thursday: LeFlore (13-15) vs. Verden (23-8) 2 p.m., vs. Stuart-Varnum loser 4 p.m. (with a loss) OR vs. Stuart-Varnum winner 6 p.m. (with a win), Friday: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner noon, championship game 2 p.m., if necessary game 4 p.m.
Wister regional: Thursday: Wister (26-3, ranked second) vs. Red Oak (13-9, ranked 16th) 2 p.m., winner vs. Wright City-Canute winner 6 p.m. Friday: Wister-Red Oak loser vs. Wright City-Canute loser 2 p.m., winner vs. loser of winners bracket final 4 p.m.
Roff regional: Thursday: Buffalo Valley (19-4, ranked ninth) vs. Granite 4 p.m., vs. Roff-Asher winner (with a win) 6 p.m., Friday: BV vs. Roff-Asher loser 2 p.m. (with a loss to Granite), vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss).