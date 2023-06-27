Here are the remaining LeFlore County Bass Club tournaments for the season (this does not include any Junior Bassmasters tournaments that might be scheduled for the fall)
Club tournaments
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 9:56 pm
September 23 Pine Creek Lake, launching at Lost Rapids
October 7 Wister Lake, Ward's Landing (will draw for lake for Classic then)
November 12 LeFlore County Bass Club Classic (lake TBD)
Open Tournaments
July 8 Wister Lake, Ward's Landing
July 29 Wister Lake, Ward's Landing
August 19 Wister Lake, Ward's Landing
Also, here are the remaining Thursday Night Jackpot events, all of which will be at Wister Lake, launching from Ward's Landing: June 29, July 13, July 27, August 10. The Thursday Night Jackpot Classic will be Sept. 16 from 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
