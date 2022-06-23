Rogers arrives to level up Panama softball
Panama’s softball program sees a new figure at the helm who arrives with veritable recent success.
Missy Rogers comes to guide Panama after four strong years at Latta. Latta won the 2020 Class 2A fast-pitch state championship and reached the state quarterfinal in 2019 and 2021. This spring, Latta reached its second straight slow-pitch state semifinal, falling to eventual Class 3A state champion Pocola.
“We just had an opportunity, my husband and I, to work in the same school and the same program. We felt like that’s what the Lord had for us,” said Rogers, whose husband, Chad, will serve as her assistant coach.
Rogers expressed that Panama has the building blocks to increase success.
Rogers spent a total of nine years coaching at Latta. She also coached for two years at Tupelo.
Rogers aims to keep her team tight as a unit.
“We want to work really hard with the kids and work as a family,” she said, noting that the family aspect is part of her coaching philosophy.
Under Carrie Covey, Panama went 18-17-1 in fast-pitch last fall, winning one of three regional games.
Rogers said the ultimate goal is to win a state championship, which Panama did in fast-pitch in 2011.
