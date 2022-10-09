Two seasons ago, Arkansas came up with a blueprint to defend Mike Leach’s "Air Raid" offense. A three-man front with eight players dropping in coverage made for a rough night for the Mississippi State offense. That game plan did not work on Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Miss.

Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference mark for career completions, and the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs ran for their most yards with Leach in charge in a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks.

