Poteau and Arkoma cruised to their seventh wins, as they were the only LeFlore County teams to win on Friday. Here's a look at everything that happened in Week 8.
Poteau 48, Muldrow 0
The Pirates scored on their first five drives. Dax Collins scored three touchdowns in the first half. With Broken Bow beating Fort Gibson, Poteau is tied with Broken Bow atop District 4A-4.
Arkoma 46, Watts 0
Deuce Walden threw for two touchdowns, passed for one and returned a punt for a score.
Keys 32, Spiro 29
Spiro trailed 18-16 at the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs with 11 seconds left at their own seven-yard line, but could not get the ball downfield. The loss puts Spiro in a tie with Pocola for fifth in District 2A-5.
Colcord 70, Talihina 8
Alex Johnson ran for the Golden Tigers' only touchdown.
Keota 46, Cave Springs 0 (Thursday)
Lions quarterback Jance Welch threw two touchdown passes, ran for two scores (including the final one in the last minute of the second quarter) and returned a punt for a touchdown. Kecher Bustos scooped up two fumbles.
Vian 41, Panama 7
Caleb Brewer ran for the lone Razorback touchdown.
Cascia Hall 40, Pocola 8
The Indians scored their lone touchdown in the second half on homecoming night. With the loss, Pocola is tied with Spiro for fifth in District 2A-5.
Records
Poteau 7-1 (5-0 District 4A-4)
Arkoma 7-1 (2-1 District B-6)
Keota 5-3 (2-1 District B-6)
Spiro 5-3 (2-3 District B-6)
Pocola 4-4 (2-3 District B-6)
Talihina 3-4 (2-3 District A-8)
Panama 2-6 (1-4 District 2A-5)
Heavener 0-8 (0-5 District 2A-5)