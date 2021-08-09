With the fast-pitch softball and fall baseball seasons starting today and football season a couple weeks away, here is a look at the coaching changes around the area.
|Team
|Old coach
|New coach
|Poteau baseball
|Andy Perdue
|Ryan Dill
|Poteau cross-country
|Tommy Brennan
|Matt Aguayo
|Poteau track
|Billy Bond
|Aguayo (girls), John Thompson (boys)
|Poteau wrestling
|Chris Ford
|Matt Kennedy
|Spiro football
|Chris Bunch
|Brett Davis
|Pocola baseball
|J. MacArthur
|Terry Smith
|Wister girls basketball
|Tad Bradley
|Darrion Luce
|Cameron softball
|Sarah Scarberry
|Troy Dyer
|Arkoma girls basketball
|Duston Green
|Michael Schnatz
|Arkoma football
|Greg Wise
|Jack Armstrong
|Cameron baseball
|Jarrett Cannon
|Cody Glover
|Cameron boys basketball
|Jarrett Cannon
|Roger Hoffman
|Whitesboro boys basketball
|Shane Putman
|Steve Haddox
|Whitesboro baseball
|Hoss Ward
|Steve Haddox
|LeFlore girls basketball
|Jason Waits
|Mark Warren
|Buffalo Valley softball
|Mike Pate
|Brad Henry
|Bokoshe baseball/boys basketball
|Billy Deleplank
|Creigh Smith
|Red Oak baseball
|Trey Booth
|Cody Pair
|Keota girls basketball
|Sara Maxwell
|Moody Smith
|McCurtain baseball/boys basketball
|Dillon Monday
|Michael Mills
|Panama football
|Jeff Broyles
|Chris Ford
|Cameron archery
|Unknown
|Hank Austin