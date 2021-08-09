Cameron softball coach Troy Dyer

New head coach Troy Dyer (third from right) talks with the Cameron softball team at the Panama Scrimmage Festival on Friday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

With the fast-pitch softball and fall baseball seasons starting today and football season a couple weeks away, here is a look at the coaching changes around the area.

 TeamOld coach New coach
 Poteau baseball Andy Perdue Ryan Dill
 Poteau cross-country Tommy Brennan Matt Aguayo
 Poteau track Billy Bond Aguayo (girls), John Thompson (boys)
 Poteau wrestling Chris Ford Matt Kennedy
 Spiro football Chris BunchBrett Davis
 Pocola baseball J. MacArthurTerry Smith
Wister girls basketball Tad Bradley Darrion Luce
 Cameron softballSarah Scarberry Troy Dyer
 Arkoma girls basketball Duston Green Michael Schnatz
 Arkoma football Greg Wise Jack Armstrong
 Cameron baseball Jarrett Cannon Cody Glover
 Cameron boys basketball Jarrett Cannon Roger Hoffman
 Whitesboro boys basketball Shane Putman Steve Haddox
Whitesboro baseball Hoss Ward Steve Haddox
 LeFlore girls basketball Jason Waits Mark Warren
 Buffalo Valley softball Mike Pate Brad Henry
Bokoshe baseball/boys basketball Billy Deleplank Creigh Smith
 Red Oak baseball Trey Booth Cody Pair
 Keota girls basketball Sara Maxwell Moody Smith
 McCurtain baseball/boys basketballDillon MondayMichael Mills
 Panama football Jeff Broyles Chris Ford
 Cameron archery Unknown Hank Austin
   

