San Bois CASA Benefit Golf Tournament registration form
The annual San Bois CASA Benefit Golf Tournament will be Oct. 6 at Wolf Ridge Country Club with an 8:30 a.m. tee time. The cost is $250 for a four-person team, $325 for a team registration and a hole sponsorship, $300 for a team registration and eight mulligans, $375 for a team registration, a hole sponsorship and eight mulligans and $125 for a hole sponsorship.
Lunch will be provided. Prizes go to the first and second-place teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. Contact Ashlee Johnson at 918-413-3441, Tristian McCool at 918-839-5571 or Leah McLaughlin at 918-448-9702 for more information.

