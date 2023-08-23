San Bois CASA Benefit Golf Tournament set for Oct. 6; CASA seeks volunteer advocates
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
The annual San Bois CASA Benefit Golf Tournament will be Oct. 6 at Wolf Ridge Country Club with an 8:30 a.m. tee time. The cost is $250 for a four-person team, $325 for a team registration and a hole sponsorship, $300 for a team registration and eight mulligans, $375 for a team registration, a hole sponsorship and eight mulligans and $125 for a hole sponsorship.
Lunch will be provided. Prizes go to the first and second-place teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. Contact Ashlee Johnson at 918-413-3441, Tristian McCool at 918-839-5571 or Leah McLaughlin at 918-448-9702 for more information.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- San Bois CASA Benefit Golf Tournament set for Oct. 6; CASA seeks volunteer advocates
- Poteau, Wister softball earn big district wins; more area softball, baseball
- Postponements/cancellations due to extreme heat
- Poteau earns two wins by a run, Spiro gets three-game win streak; more area softball
- Pocola man dies in paragliding accident
- Pocola softball beats Red Oak in 8 innings at RO Festival; LeFlore baseball wins on walk-off; area roundup
- Poteau to get electric school bus
- No-hit gems put Pocola on edge of district title; Spiro, Howe, LeFlore beat county foes; more softball, baseball
Popular Content
Articles
- No-hit gems put Pocola on edge of district title; Spiro, Howe, LeFlore beat county foes; more softball, baseball
- Pocola softball beats Red Oak in 8 innings at RO Festival; LeFlore baseball wins on walk-off; area roundup
- Pocola man dies in paragliding accident
- Pocola rallies on road; Whitesboro beats Arkoma; RO's Tovar no-hits Howe; more softball, baseball
- Poteau earns two wins by a run, Spiro gets three-game win streak; more area softball
- Poteau gets third district win; more area softball, baseball
- Best of LeFlore County 2023 Voting is Underway
- Josh Brecheen holds town halls in LeFlore County, pushes for federal spending cuts
- Governor Stitt Leads The Nation As First Governor To Issue Women’s Bill Of Rights By Executive Order
- Poteau to get electric school bus
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.