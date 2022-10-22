After a first half dotted with big offensive plays, Oklahoma State's defense locked down in the second half against Texas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, enabling the Cowboys to rally in the last 16 minutes of play for a 41-34 homecoming win.

“We slowed them down in the second half, tackled a little bit better and covered a little bit better,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy said of his team's second-half defense. “Players made plays in the end.”

