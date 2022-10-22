After a first half dotted with big offensive plays, Oklahoma State's defense locked down in the second half against Texas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, enabling the Cowboys to rally in the last 16 minutes of play for a 41-34 homecoming win.
“We slowed them down in the second half, tackled a little bit better and covered a little bit better,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy said of his team's second-half defense. “Players made plays in the end.”
OSU (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) allowed Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) more than 25 first-half points for the first time in more than 20 years, trailing 31-24 at halftime.
That precipitated from the Texas offensive line plowing big openings for Bijan Robinson, who ran for a 42-yard touchdown run at the 12:01 mark of the first quarter for a 7-3 Texas lead and a 41-yard touchdown off a short pass from Quinn Ewers for a 21-10 Texas lead with 13:28 left in the second quarter.
Dominic Richardson pounded the interior for OSU's first-half touchdowns, a 4-yard run at the 9:39 mark of the first quarter for a 10-7 Cowboys lead, a 1-yard run with 11:16 left in the half to get the Cowboys within 21-17 and a 2-yard run to get OSU within 31-24 with 2:41 left before halftime.
Xavier Worthy and Keilan Robinson were significant figures in the Longhorns' return game to set up first-half scores. Worthy followed his 26-yard punt return with 6:28 left in the first quarter with a 30-yard catch and a 12-yard touchdown catch from Ewers for Texas' 14-10 lead at the 4:21 mark.
A 38-yard kick return by Robinson provided a short field for the visitors as they drove 22 yards before a 37-yard field goal by Bert Auburn with 8:44 left in the half for a 24-17 margin.
Seven plays after Ryan Watts intercepted Spencer Sanders, Roschon Johnson ran 52 yards for a score after the Longhorns' offensive line bulldozed the Cowboys' front four, putting OSU in a 31-17 hole with 3:43 left in the half.
Tanner Brown was set for a field goal 2:38 after Richardson got the Cowboys within a touchdown, but missed a field goal from 48 yards – his first missed field goal of the season.
However, Brown would not let down the Cowboy faithful in the second half.
After Auburn hit a 33-yard field goal at the 2:10 mark of the third quarter, Brown nailed a 40-yarder with 29 seconds left in the period, putting OSU within 34-27.
OSU held Texas to 36 third-quarter yards after it posted 338 yards in the first half.
Following a 10-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Brennan Pressley, Brown kicked the extra point to tie it at 34 with 4:55 left.
Sanders hooked up with Bryson Green on a 41-yard touchdown pass in which Green shook off a Texas defender before galloping the final yards as OSU took a 41-34 lead with 3:39 left.
Ewers had a 33-yard run on the following drive that was negated by an offensive holding penalty. The Cowboys batted away a pass on a 4th-and-3 play, but a false start penalty kept the Longhorns' drive alive. However, Jason Taylor II leapt at the OSU 41-yard line for his second interception of the game with 1:23 left.
Texas used its three timeouts while forcing OSU to go three-and-out in a minimal amount of time to gain one last drive.
Kendal Daniels intercepted a deep Ewers pass at the OSU 11-yard line to cement OSU's win and keep the Cowboys in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
Taylor led the Cowboys with nine solo tackles in addition to his two picks. Sanders was 34-for-57 for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Green had five catches for 133 yards. Jaden Nixon ran for 64 yards on eight carries. Brown was 2-for-3 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points.
For Texas, Robinson finished with 140 yards rushing and 41 yards receiving. Worthy had 134 all-purpose yards (78 receiving and 56 on punt returns). Ewers threw for 319 yards.