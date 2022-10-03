Arkansas' Dwight McGlothern on the interception return vs. Alabma
Arkansas corneback Dwight McGlothern, left, intercepts a pass thrown by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young intended for Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden in the first quarter of Saturday afternoon's Southeastern Conference game on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
 By David Seeley PDN editor
Despite falling behind 28-0 at home in the first half, the 19th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks had a rally that actually started just before halftime to where they got to within 28-23 at the end of three quarters against second-ranked Alabama.
However, the Crimson Tide outscored the Hogs 21-3 in the final period to end up winning 49-26 Saturday afternoon on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

