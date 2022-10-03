Second-half rally falls short for Arkansas in home loss to Alabama
- By David Seeley PDN Editor
Despite falling behind 28-0 at home in the first half, the 19th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks had a rally that actually started just before halftime to where they got to within 28-23 at the end of three quarters against second-ranked Alabama.
However, the Crimson Tide outscored the Hogs 21-3 in the final period to end up winning 49-26 Saturday afternoon on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
