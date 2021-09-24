Here's a look at the seven district titles won this week by Class A-B team in the area.
LeFlore eases through home softball district
LeFlore (19-13) swepts its Class B district at home on Thursday, outscoring opponents 26-1.
Piper Warren pitched a three-inning no-hitter as LeFlore won its first game 13-0 against Kinta. Warren struck out five batters and walked one. At the plate, she was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Alyssa Waits was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Lori Cogburn went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
LeFlore won its second game 5-0 against Battiest as Alyssa Waits threw a three-hitter, striking out 11 batters and walking three. Kaylen Hudlow went 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Emma Luman went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
LeFlore, which is ranked 20th, won the finale 8-1 against Battiest, scoring all of its runs in the first inning. Jenna Woodall had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Alyssa Waits had two RBIs.
Cameron pulls out softball district championship
Cameron (14-10), which is ranked 19th, went to the limit before claiming its Class B district plaque.
Cameron won its first district game at home 14-2 against Watts as London Dyer allowed two hits in the three-inning game. Cameron scored eight in the first inning and six in the second. London Dyer went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, as did Shelby Fitzer. Elizabeth Dunigan hit a home run. Lainey Dyer walked twice.
Next, Cameron beat Bluejacket 11-1, keyed by a seven-run third inning. Adyson Cornell went 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs. Rachel Everett walked three times. Dunigan walks twice, tripled and drove in two runs. Mattie Beutelschies doubled and drove in two runs.
However, Bluejacket matched Cameron's energy in the next game, winning 7-6 in nine innings.
Cameron took a 6-4 lead with a four-run fourth inning, but Bluejacket tied it in the sixth. Bluejacket won it with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.
Cornell went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk. Dunigan had a hit and two walks.
In the finale on Friday against Bluejacket, Cameron won 18-3.
Cameron led 9-0 by the top of the fifth inning. After Bluejacket scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning, Cameron added nine runs in the sixth inning. Lainey Dyer was 5-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI. Rachel Everett had two hits and four RBIs. Cornell was 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Lainey Dyer had 12 strikeouts.
Red Oak no-hits Talihina in home district
Fourth-ranked Red Oak (24-13) swept Talihina in a Class A district on Thursday at home with a pair of no-hitters.
Hayden White and Abbie Tovar combined on a no-hitter in the first game. White struck out seven batters and walked one in three innings. Tovar threw four strikeouts in two innings. Ashton Grogan tripled, walked and drove in a run. White went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Red Oak took the second game 13-0 as Maycee Butcher threw a three-inning no-hitter. She struck out five batters and walked one. Kaylee Cannon went 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs. Butcher had a double and three RBIs. Graciee Noggle doubled twice and drove in a run. Lexi Ober had a double and two RBIs.
Wister silences foes in district
Wister (23-7), which is ranked 13th, earned three shutouts in its triumphant Class A district at home, garnering a total margin of 37-0.
Wister won its first game 12-0 in three innings against Gans, scoring five runs in the first inning and seven in the third. Hope Gotes went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Kinley Branscum had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. Jaelyn Covey struck out six batters while holding Gans to one hit.
Wister won its next game 12-0 against Arkoma in three innings. Kaylea Underwood was perfect in the pitcher's circle, striking out eight of the nine batters she faced. Kourtney Donaho had a hit, a walk and three RBIs. At the plate, Underwood was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Jordan Makovy went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Wister sealed it with a 13-0 three-inning win against Arkoma, scoring two runs in the second inning and 11 in the third. Jaelyn Covey threw a no-hitter, striking out three batters and throwing only 23 pitches. McKinzie Duncan had a home run and three RBIs. Kourtney Donaho went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Kinley Branscum had a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
Arkoma won the first district game 20-19, scoring six in the bottom of the sixth to tie it and winning with Kiarra Butler scoring on an error in the bottom of the seventh. Hannah Killion had a hit and four RBIs. Logan Watkins had a hit, a walk and three RBIs. Blythe Roberson went 3-for-4 with two walks and two RBIs. Haylin Williams went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
Whitesboro shuts down Eagletown in district
Third-ranked Whitesboro (20-4) swept its Class B district on Thursday against Eagletown by a total of 26-0.
Whitesboro won the first game 12-0 in three innings. Addi Wright pitched a perfect game, striking out seven of the nine batters she faced. At the plate, she was 2-for-3. Linley Collins had a hit, two walks and an RBI. Austyn Wright had a walk and two RBIs.
Whitesboro took the second game 14-0 in three innings. Addi Wright allowed a hit and a walk while striking out eight of the 10 batters she faced. Maura Cole had a double, a walk and three RBIs. Kinley Barron had a hit, a walk and three RBIs.
McCurtain cruises to district title
McCurtain (17-10) won its three Class B district tourney games by a total of 38-6.
McCurtain beat Midway 12-0 in three innings. Sidney Tackett held Midway to a walk and two hits. Bailey Bennett went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.
McCurtain beat Oaks Mission 14-6 in five innings. Tackett threw eight strikeouts. Katelynn Bond went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. Zoey McClellan went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
McCurtain won its second game 12-0 against Oaks Mission in four innings. Bond went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Brooklyn Vails went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Tackett allowed a hit and a walk.
Buffalo Valley blanks Smithville in home district
Sixth-ranked Buffalo Valley (28-8) earned shutouts in both games against Smithville on its way to a Class B district title at home on Friday.
BV took the first game 12-0 as Khloe Haile held Smithville to one hit and struck out eight of 10 batters. Courtney Grey went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Emma Roberts went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Haile went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
BV won the second game 16-0 in three innings. Grey threw three strikeouts and held Smithville to a pair of hits. Sis Griggs went 2-for-2 with a pair of triples, a walk and four RBIs. Chrissy Love was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Hannah Dockery had a hit, a walk and three RBIs.
Other district scores
Class A
Webbers Falls 12, Keota 2
Webbers Falls 6, Keota 5