Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.
The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka Doncic, and the Thunder stormed back from 16 down after the Dallas star returned.
Doncic had his fifth consecutive 30-point game to start the season with 31 but was just 8-of-23 from the field. He had his second straight triple-double with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.
Isaiah Joe, who didn’t play until the fourth quarter, scored eight of his 15 points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that broke a 101-all tie and started a 7-0 run in the extra period.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a season-high nine assists, scored six of the first nine Oklahoma City points in overtime in a third consecutive victory for the Thunder following an 0-3 start.
Dallas still led by five with a minute remaining in regulation when Gilgeous-Alexander hit a jumper for a 99-96 deficit.
After Dorian Finney-Smith missed inside and Reggie Bullock was off on a 3, Joe connected on a tying 3-pointer. The Mavs’ Luka Doncic missed on a contested 17-footer at the buzzer in regulation.
“We had control of the game,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “When you look at early in the season, we have had leads in the fourth, and we’ve given them away.”
The Thunder overcame 20 percent shooting from long range by going 39-of-64 (61 percent) inside the arc. The Mavericks also shot 20 percent from 3-point range (8-of-40) and just 40 percent overall.
Joe, who was signed by the Thunder on Oct. 16 after being waived by the 76ers, was praised by his coach for helping ignite the fourth-quarter comeback.
“Your path to winning the game at that point is very, very difficult, but we try to make every decision to try to cut into it,” Daigneault said. “I wanted to try another guy. He just got here. I don’t know much about him. He deserves the credit.”