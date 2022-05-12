Six area softball players and a coach were selected for slow-pitch All-State by the Oklahoma Slow-Pitch Coaches Association, with the list being released this week.
Pocola's Madison Linker was named to the Middle East team. Linker helped Pocola (28-4) with the Class 3A state championship. She made a saving catch at the wall in the seventh inning of Pocola's' 9-3 win against Morrison in the state final.
LeFlore's Jenna Woodall, Whitesboro's Austyn Wright and Kinley Barron, Red Oak's Ashton Grogan and McCurtain's Idaysia Mills made the Small East team.
Wright and Barron helped Whitesboro (29-9) make the Class A state semifinal. Both Barron and Wright hit two home runs in the state tournament. Woodall helped LeFlore (21-18) reach the Class A quarterfinal. Mills' McCurtain team went 18-7, reaching its Class A regional final before losing its last two games by a run each. Grogan helped Red Oak go 28-9.
Whitesboro's JoAnn Scarberry, who was named an OSPCA Hall of Fame coach last year and retired at the end of this season, was tabbed as the Small East coach.
Also, Shaylinn Midgley of Silo, formerly of Wister, was named to the Middle East team. She helped Silo reach the Class 4A state semifinal.
OSPCA All-State will be June 18 at 11 a.m. at Oklahoma Christian University.