Six from LeFlore County are competing in the International Finals Youth Rodeo, the richest youth rodeo in the world, this week in Shawnee, all of them boys involved in roping events.
Konner Upton of Wister is calf roping with his first go-round Tuesday night.
Hazen Sparks of Talihina is calf roping. His first go-round was Monday morning.
Kyle Thomas of Hodgen is in team roping with Clancy Teague of Rattan. Their first go-round was Sunday night.
Reed Richison of Spiro and Zane Collins of Talihina are team roping together with their first go-round Tuesday morning.
Wyatt Peterson Wister is team roping with Cory Dodge of Henryetta. Their first go-round was Sunday night.
The IFYR, which this year has more than 680 contestants from 35 states, runs through Friday with the second go-round from Wednesday to Friday morning and the finals, including the top 15 in each event, taking place Friday night.