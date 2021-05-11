Red Oak: 33-7, won Class A state championship
Whitesboro: 24-8, made Class A state championship game
Heavener: 30-9, made Class 5A state semifinals
Pocola: 28-9, made Class 4A state quarterfinals
Wister: 30-9, made Class 3A state quarterfinals
Poteau: 6-14, lost both Class 5A district games
Spiro: 0-21, lost both Class 4A district games
Panama: 9-16, won one of three Class 4A district games
Howe: 15-15, won one of three Class 4A district games
Cameron/Talihina: 3-7, lost both Class 4A district games
Arkoma: 4-16, won one of three Class 2A district games
LeFlore: 20-11, won one of three games in Class A regional
Keota: 17-10, lost both Class 2A regional games
McCurtain: 16-16, won one of three Class A district games