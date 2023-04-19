Here's a rundown of slow-pitch softball districts with nine area teams winning district titles. Heavener had the big finish on Wednesday by going to maximum fifth game before pulling it out against Panama.
Heavener
In the Class 4A district at Heavener, Panama won Game 1 against Roland 10-2. Heavener (16-12, ranked 13th) beat Roland 5-2 in Game 2. Then, Panama beat Heavener 10-4. Panama's Layla Sons went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs while Hayven Hoffman was 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs. Heavener's Mariana Garcia had a hit and three RBIs while Meredith Smith went 4-for-4 with an RBI. In Game 4, Heavener beat Panama 18-8. Heavener's Meredith Smith was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. McKinley Alexander was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Gracie Morrison and Meredith Smith both went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Paisley Stacy was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. For Panama, Raycee Biernacki and Hayven Hoffman both drove in two runs. In the finale, Heavener won 12-1. Heavener's Paisley Stacy hit a bases-clearing double for an 11-1 lead in the sixth inning. Kinley Brand went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Addley McAlester had a hit, two walks and two RBIs. Panama's Lexi Bell went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Howe
In its Class 4A district at Morris on Wednesday, Howe (14-11, ranked 15th) won its first game 5-2 against Chelsea. After beating Morris 18-9, Howe defeated Chelsea 13-11. Against Morris, Kadynce Delt went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs. Kaelbi Duvall went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. In the finale against Chelsea, Howe grabbed a 13-6 lead in the fifth inning and survived as Chelsea scored five runs in the last two innings. Delt was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Jazz Harrison had a hit, a walk and two RBIs.
Pocola
In its Class 4A district at home, Pocola (28-2, ranked No. 1) swept Spiro 12-0, 18-4. In Game 1, Kail Chitwood went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Kylee Smith hit a two-run home run. In Game 2, Merritt and Maci Maxwell both homered twice as Maxwell drove in five runs and Merritt drove in four. Chitwood had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Lety Parga was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Ava McLemore and Brynleigh Graham homered for Spiro (11-15).
Whitesboro
Whitesboro (25-9, ranked second) defeated McCurtain 18-0 and 12-0 at home in its Class B district on Tuesday. Madison Grogan hit three home runs and had five RBIs. Darah Cole also homered.
Buffalo Valley
Buffalo Valley (23-12, ranked sixth) won 16-0 and 20-0 in its Class B district against Calvin at home on Tuesday. Courtney Grey homered in both games. Mykayla Hayes hit two home runs in Game 2. Addi Wright and Emma Roberts also homered in Game 2.
LeFlore
LeFlore (17-13, ranked 16th) won its Class A district at home on Tuesday, beating Smithville 15-5 and defeating Soper 10-8 and 22-13. Against Smithville, Piper Warren went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while River Cogburn, Trystan Kirkes, Harley Robinson and Jasmine Neal each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. In the first game against Soper, Warren doubled and drove in three runs while Alyssa Waits went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. In the second game against Soper, Cogburn had a hit, a walk and five RBIs while Kirkes had a hit, two walks and three RBIs and Meagan Vaden had two hits, two walks and three RBIs.
Cameron
In its Class A district at home, Cameron (21-6, ranked ninth) started with a 6-1 loss to Crowder before beating Indianola 14-7 and 17-1. Lainey Dyer was 2-for-3 in the game against Crowder. In the first game against Indianola, Addy Cornell was 4-for-4 with an RBI. Lainey Dyer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. London Dyer was 2-for-4. Briley Huckaby was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. In the finale, Ashley Montgomery had hits in each of the first two innings, and Jalyn Baker and Rachel Everett both drove in two runs.
Red Oak
In its Class A district at home, Red Oak (29-5, ranked No. 1) swept Battiest 21-1 and 23-1. In Game 1, Abbie Tovar homered three times and had nine RBIs while Kaytee Hood was 2-for-3 with a home run. In Game 2, Abbie Tovar went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Elle Fenton tripled and drove in two runs.
Keota
In the Class 2A district at Okarche, Keota (13-5) won Game 1 against Porum 17-4. Jaycee Byrd went 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs. Against Okarche, Keota won 16-3. Chloee Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs. Saylee Smith was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. In the finale, Keota beat Porum 7-3. Byrd, Chloee Smith and Jaybree Foster each went 3-for-4 with Byrd and Smith driving in runs.
Wister falls at Wright City in Game 5
In its Class 3A district at Wright City, Wister (11-15) won its first two games at Wright City. First, Wister won 16-4 against Haworth. Maggie Wilson went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Jordan Makovy went 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs. Later, Wister win 11-8. Maggie Wilson homered while going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Irelyn Cooper went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Then, Wister lost 15-12 to Wright City. Wister took a 12-8 lead in the top of the fifth with a seven-run frame, but Wright City scored seven runs in its last two turns at bat. Mia McGowen went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Darbey Robinson homered and had four RBIs. Miriam Luce was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Wister lost the finale 12-8 after leading 5-2 through two innings. Maggie Wilson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBIs. Luce and Kinley Branscum both homered and walked.