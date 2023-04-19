  • By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Here, Paisley Stacy of Heavener hits a three-run double for an 11-1 lead in the sixth inning as Heavener beat Panama 12-1 to complete a Class 4A district title on April 19, 2023.

Here's a rundown of slow-pitch softball districts with nine area teams winning district titles. Heavener had the big finish on Wednesday by going to maximum fifth game before pulling it out against Panama.

Heavener

